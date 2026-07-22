City of Alamo distributing sandbags ahead of possible rain

It's hurricane season, and Rio Grande Valley officials are urging residents to stay prepared.

That's why the city of Alamo is handing out sandbags as a precautionary measure for the upcoming potential rain.

City officials say residents can receive up to five sandbags per household and two per business entrance. Residents can fill their own bags on-site and take them home.

Elderly and disabled residents must first obtain a voucher from Alamo City Hall and take it to the Alamo Public Works, located at 803 S. Tower Road, where staff will load the sandbags into their vehicle.

Residents can pick up the sandbags at the following locations:

— Alamo Sports Complex, located at 600 E. Ridge Road

— The intersection of Duranta Avenue and Professional Drive

— Balli Park, located at 804 E. Nebraska Road.

"This is not to alarm anybody, this is a precautionary measure that we take here at the city of Alamo. So, it's extremely important that we're prepared and that we're not waiting till the last minute," Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.

The distribution will be available every day through Friday until 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.