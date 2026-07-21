Man withdraws guilty plea in connection with fentanyl-related overdoses in Cameron County
A man accused in a string of fentanyl-related overdoses that led to eight deaths in Cameron County has withdrawn his guilty plea, according to court documents.
Eric Castillo pleaded guilty on June 1 to four counts of possession of a controlled substance and was facing up to life in prison.
Court documents showed that 10 days later, the defense filed a motion to withdraw Castillo's guilty plea.
RELATED STORY: Drug supplier facing life in prison in connection with string of fentanyl-related deaths in Cameron County
According to an indictment, Castillo allegedly distributed THC, cocaine, meth and fentanyl. His arrest was linked to the October 2023 fatal overdoses of eight people from drugs tainted with fentanyl.
Castillo's next hearing is scheduled for September 3 and his trial is scheduled to begin September 14.
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