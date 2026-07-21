Hidalgo County emergency officials share hurricane readiness tips
Hidalgo County officials are urging residents to be ready as hurricane season gets ready to ramp up.
Although peak activity occurs in August and September, officials suggest creating an emergency kit with essential supplies now.
"Blankets, flashlights, extra money, extra batteries, a multi purpose tool," Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldana said.
Rio Grande Valley residents are also encouraged to keep all important documents, such as insurance cards and medical records, in a safe, waterproof container.
Officials also advise keeping vehicle fuel tanks full and having cash available in case power outages prevent credit card processing.
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