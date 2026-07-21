Driver flees scene following single-vehicle crash in Starr County, police say

Photo courtesy of the Escobares Police Department.

A driver fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Starr County, according to Escobares Interim Police Chief Lt. Jesse Alvarez.

The crash occurred Tuesday on Old Highway 83 in the Garceño area, where responding officers located a disabled SUV on the bridge.

Alvarez said the vehicle was found unoccupied, and during the investigation, officers determined the driver had fled the scene before police arrived.

The driver was later believed to be in the nearby wooded area and also injured, though the extent of his injuries are unknown, according to Alvarez.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.