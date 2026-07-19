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Sunday, July 19, 2026: Hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s

Sunday, July 19, 2026: Hazy and breezy with highs in the 90s
6 hours 8 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, July 19 2026 Jul 19, 2026 July 19, 2026 10:38 AM July 19, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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