Starr County confirms first New World Screwworm case in the Rio Grande Valley
Starr County officials have confirmed its first case of New World Screwworm on a calf in the western part of the county.
It’s the first case of the flesh-eating parasite in the Rio Grande Valley.
In an interview with Channel 5 News, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said a report was made of a possible screwworm case north of Roma on Saturday, and state officials confirmed it later that same day.
Vera added that he plans to meet with the Texas Animal Health Commission and other officials on Monday for recommendations moving forward.
“Starr County is working closely with the Texas Animal Health Commission and other local and state partners to contain the spread and protect livestock, wildlife, pets, and other animals,” the county said in a social media post. “Starr County Judge Eloy Vera and the Emergency Management Team ask residents not to panic, but to remain vigilant. If you observe any animal with unusual wounds or suspect a case of New World Screwworm, please report it immediately to the appropriate authorities.”
Officials say they are actively working with local and state agencies to put response measures in place and keep the community safe.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
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