Hit-and-run crash causes power outage in Edinburg

An outage that affected nearly 500 Magic Valley Electric Cooperative customers in Edinburg was caused by a Sunday morning rollover hit-and-run crash, according to a city spokesperson.

The crash was reported Sunday at around 7 a.m. in the 3300 block of N. Sugar Road.

According to the city, a white Ford Maverick was traveling southbound when it struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Edinburg police officers responding to the scene did not find anyone inside the vehicle.

“The crash caused a power outage in the area,” the city said. “Magic Valley Electric Cooperative was notified and responded to make repairs. The incident remains under investigation.”

According to the MVEC website, the outage affected 489 customers. By 5 p.m. Sunday, the map showed power was restored in the area.