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Saturday, July 18, 2026: Hot and hazy, temps in the 90s

Saturday, July 18, 2026: Hot and hazy, temps in the 90s
2 hours 29 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2026 Jul 18, 2026 July 18, 2026 11:20 AM July 18, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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