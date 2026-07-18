Edinburg airport installs 11-foot fence to boost safety, keep out wildlife

The South Texas International Airport in Edinburg has a new fence.

It was installed by the city and is four miles long, 11 feet high and buried two feet underground. Officials said it was built to keep out more than just people.

"Usually, we hit the wild pigs that get out there, and they dig in and then get onto there. We also had some nail guy who was able to jump over the fence, but no incident there; we just put it out for new safety," Edinburg Assistant City Manager Tom Reyna said.

The project cost $2 million and part of the fence was paid for with federal funding.