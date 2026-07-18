Harlingen to host free summit for Valley business owners
Harlingen is hosting its first free small business summit.
The summit is open to business owners in Harlingen and nearby cities, including Primera, Combes, Santa Rosa and Rio Hondo.
Organizers expect 125 owners to attend workshops on social media, finance and how to start or grow a business.
"They're going to be exposed to 'I have further questions, now I know who to go to,' 'now I know which resources are out there' and 'now I know who to call,' but finally that networking will be amazing," Greater Chamber of Harlingen President and CEO Javier De Leon said.
The summit is scheduled for August 21 at the Harlingen Convention Center. Spots are first come, first serve and registration is required.
To register, click here.
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