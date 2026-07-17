x

Friday, July 17, 2026: Shower and hazy, temps in the 90s

Friday, July 17, 2026: Shower and hazy, temps in the 90s
1 hour 43 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 7:28 AM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days