Cameron County jails back in compliance with the state

KRGV file photo

Months after the state found that the Cameron County jails were out of compliance due to overcrowding, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced that the jails are back in compliance.

The announcement was made a week after the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the county's detention facilities again, the sheriff’s office said.

“This was accomplished by the hard work that every man and woman does every day at our detention facilities,” the sheriff’s office said.

As previously reported, Cameron County jails were found to be non-compliant with state standards due to being overcapacity by 47 inmates in April.

In May, Channel 5 News reported that the sheriff’s office has been working with local judges and the county district attorney's office to move cases through the court system faster to remove inmates.

The following month, Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño said the jails were not accepting nonviolent offenders to keep the jail population in compliance with state standards.

“Together we were able to overcome this situation. My entire staff thanks you for your hard work and your dedication,” the sheriff’s office said.