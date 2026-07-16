Donna man accused of hacking dead person’s social media accounts to harass family members
A Donna man is out on bond after police said he hacked a dead person’s social media accounts to harass relatives of the deceased over a six-year period.
Hidalgo County jail records show Jose Luis Lara Jr. was booked on Wednesday on charges of computer security breach, online impersonation, harassment, and unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material.
According to a news release from the Donna Police Department, the investigation began after family members reported receiving messages that appeared to come from the social media accounts of a deceased relative.
“The messages allegedly contained intimate photographs, explicit content, and false personal allegations, causing significant emotional distress to the victims,” police said.
Lara was identified by police as the individual behind the hack.
Hidalgo County jail records show Lara was released on a $32,500 bond on Thursday.
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