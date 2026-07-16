Brownsville airport gets $1.4 million to replace aging airfield signage
The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is receiving more than $1.4 million in federal funding to upgrade its airfield signage, according to Congressman Vicente Gonzalez
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Airport Improvement Program will provide the funding to replace critical airfield signage, enhance safety and improve operational efficiency at the airport, Gonzalez said in a news release.
"Brownsville's airport is a vital gateway that fuels economic growth and connects families to communities across the border and throughout our nation," Gonzalez said. "Upgrading airfield signage is an investment in the airport's long-term future and ensures that pilots and passengers alike can travel safely through our airport. I'm proud to deliver this funding and will continue working with our local leadership to build a world-class airport that meets the needs of our region."
The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024, which Gonzalez helped pass into law.
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