Police presence at McAllen hospital linked to San Juan shooting investigation, chief says
Police presence at the South Texas Health System in McAllen is linked to a shooting investigation stemming from an incident at an H-E-B Plus parking lot, San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes said.
Multiple agencies were spotted at the hospital parking lot Thursday at around noon.
Channel 5 News reached out to Sifuentes, who said police are investigating a shooting that occurred at 11 a.m. at the parking lot of the H-E-B Plus location in San Juan.
“An injured occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in privately owned vehicle. This is an isolated incident and there is no public threat,” Sifuentes said, adding that additional information is not available.
A spokesperson for STHS McAllen referred all questions to the San Juan Police Department.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
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