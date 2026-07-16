Cameron County cleaning out box culverts
Cameron County Drainage District No. 5 is cleaning out box culverts under the expressway in Harlingen to keep stormwater moving ahead of future storms.
The Stuart Place Main Channel carries stormwater from Harlingen, Primera and Palm Valley.
"When we started working on this about two weeks ago, there was about two to three feet of sediment inside the box culverts," General Manager Rolando Vela said.
The culverts run more than 400 feet under the expressway. Crews are expected to be out there for two more weeks.
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