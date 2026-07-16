T'Johnn Brown reunites with Head Coach Brandon Chambers

UTRGV men's basketball added a player who's already experienced the NCAA Tournament. T'John Brown, a guard, is joining the Vaqueros after being part of McNeese's 2025 NCAA Tournament run.

Brown played alongside UTRGV's new head coach Brandon Chambers, who was an assistant coach on Will Wade's Southern Louisiana Conference championship staff. That existing relationship made the move to Edinburg an easy one for Brown.

"Coming into, I mean, I feel a new role with a new team. I feel like I know the system, so I gotta lead the guys, be that guy to help them to show them the way," Brown said.

Brown said Coach Chambers will allow him to play his game while still coaching him up.

His energy has already made an impact on the team, whether it's encouraging teammates, celebrating big plays or bringing intensity to every practice.

"Things are hard. He's kind of that voice, like trust him, it works. So he kind of had that voice in that locker room that helps these guys understand it and kind of you know help them buy in," UTRGV men's basketball Assistant Coach Joseph Anderson said.

Brown said his family and the challenges of fighting back from an injury motivate him every time he steps on the floor.

"Just talking to the guys, talking to them that you lead, being who you are and it's gonna put us in the right situation," Brown said.