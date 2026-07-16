PONY International softball opening ceremony

The PONY International Softball World Series is back in the Rio Grande Valley for the 5 consecutive year, with McAllen serving as host.

The opening ceremony took place at Richard Flores Stadium. More than 190 teams from across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, China and other countries are expected to participate.

The tournament also brings activity to Edinburg and San Juan.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos attended the opening ceremony and spoke about what the event means for the region.

"As usual very exciting, it's an area event in Edinburg and San Juan of course bringing people from throughout the world is exciting," Villalobos said.