UTRGV volleyball releases full schedule for the 2026 season

UTRGV volleyball revealed its full schedule for the 2026 season on Monday afternoon.

The reigning Southland Conference champion opens the regular season participating in the Country Roads Challenge hosted by West Virginia from August 28th to the 29th.

The Vaqueros will partake in three more tournaments to wrap up non-conference play. Their first home game takes place on September 8th against Texas Southern, and their first Southland Conference game is until September 23rd at McNeese.

UTRGV's last home game is on November 7th against Northwestern State. The Vaqueros finish conference play on November 14th at Houston Christian.

"We wanted to challenge ourselves a little bit more than what we did last year with the schedule," head coach Todd Lowery said. "We had a lot of new faces last year going into this season, so we put together this schedule to kind of allow them to play together and get their feet underneath them as we went into Southland [Conference] play and I think it worked out well."