'Scared they might shoot us': Edinburg-area woman says nightclub gunfire is part of ongoing problem

A weekend shooting outside an after-hours club in Hidalgo County has neighbors questioning their safety.

The shooting happened in front of El Antro Nightclub on South Raul Longoria Road near Alberta Road Sunday just after midnight.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said multiple 911 calls came in about shots fired outside the business, located southeast of Edinburg.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. Authorities said she wasn't shot but did not say what caused her injuries.

READ MORE: Woman hospitalized following nightclub shooting near Edinburg

A woman who lives nearby said the shooting is part of an ongoing problem that has left her afraid to sleep in her own home.

"I'm scared that they might shoot us here in the middle of the night, you never know," Estela Campos said.

Campos lives just feet away from El Antro, a BYOB after-hours club. She said weekends often bring fear instead of relaxation.

"When there's been shootings, I know for a fact that I've called three times because I woke up scared — I hear the shootings, and I get scared," Campos said.

Campos lives at the home with her husband, her grandson, and his girlfriend. She said the gunfire early Sunday morning woke up the whole family.

Campos said her family's mechanic shop has been struck by bullets over the years. She also said when something happens at nearby bars, people run onto her property.

Back in 2023, a shooting at the same business left seven people shot. Three men — Jose Angel Favela, Danny Lee Casarez, and Samuel Lopez — pleaded guilty in connection with the August 2023 shooting and received prison sentences.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission told Channel 5 News it only regulates businesses that hold a permit to sell alcohol. Because El Antro is an after-hours club, local law enforcement will investigate what happened.

Channel 5 News reached out to El Antro for comment, but calls went unanswered.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has not released any information about a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

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