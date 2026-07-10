Zoo Guest: Ralph the red-eyed skink

News Video
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Brownsville approves ordinance to take problem properties to municipal court
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Harlingen teen's hit-and-run memorial vandalized five times, mother says
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Rio Grande City, Mission animal shelters train staff to spot screwworm parasite
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Donna mobile home business warns of fake accounts scamming buyers online
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‘It'll always be Boca Chica’: Federal committee rejects Cyber Beach name change...
Sports Video
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Hurricanes FC U9 girls and U14 boys teams honored at the RGV...
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RGV Red Crowns advance to the South Texas Conference finals with home...
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RGV Red Crowns defeat BTX to advance to conference finals
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UTRGV football announces open practice & youth clinic in Brownsville on August...
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UTRGV's Erin Maguire gearing up for final college basketball season