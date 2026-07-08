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Wednesday, July 8, 2026: Hazy, stray shower with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, July 8, 2026: Hazy, stray shower with highs in the 90s
5 hours 26 minutes 28 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 10:52 AM July 08, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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