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Tuesday, July 7, 2026: Hot with a stray shower, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, July 7, 2026: Hot with a stray shower, temps in the 90s
3 hours 59 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, July 07 2026 Jul 7, 2026 July 07, 2026 7:40 AM July 07, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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