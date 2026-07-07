Edcouch-Elsa ISD names lone finalist for superintendent
The Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Board of Trustees has named Dr. Rosalba De Hoyos as the lone finalist for superintendent.
The board voted to name her during a meeting on Monday, July 6. A contract will be considered after a 21-day period.
Dr. De Hoyos brings 31 years of experience in Texas public education, all of it built in the Rio Grande Valley. She currently serves as associate superintendent for instruction at McAllen Independent School District, where she oversees the district's secondary campuses and instructional support divisions.
In 2023, she led McAllen ISD as interim superintendent.
Dr. De Hoyos has worked as a teacher, counselor, dean of instruction, early college director, principal, district director, assistant superintendent, and associate superintendent across McAllen ISD, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, Edinburg CISD and Hidalgo ISD.
As principal of McAllen ISD's Achieve Early College High School, she led the campus to recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2015. She also earned the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership that same year and was twice named a Texas Education Agency High Progress Rewards Principal.
In her current role, she has helped McAllen ISD maintain "A" accountability ratings across all of the district's high schools.
Dr. De Hoyos holds a Doctor of Professional Counseling from Mississippi College and a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Texas-Pan American.
More News
News Video
-
City of Pharr makes hosting small open-air events affordable for vendors
-
Man charged with stealing cattle from Starr County ranch to sell at...
-
Driver injured in Brownsville crash dies
-
'All this could lead to death': Doctor warns of alcohol poisoning after...
-
Vaccine rates see slight dips in McAllen and Brownsville school districts
Sports Video
-
RGV fans react to Team USA being eliminated from the World Cup
-
20,000 Mexico fans watched Mexico fall to England at the McAllen Watch...
-
Jace Posey aims to carve out his own basketball legacy with UTRGV
-
UTRGV football season tickets sold out for the second straight season
-
Brownsville Soccer Club set to travel to Harlingen to take on the...