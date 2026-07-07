Edcouch-Elsa ISD names lone finalist for superintendent

Dr. Rosalba De Hoyos was named as the lone finalist for Edcouch-Elsa ISD superintendent. (Photo courtesy of Edcouch-Elsa ISD)

The Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Board of Trustees has named Dr. Rosalba De Hoyos as the lone finalist for superintendent.

The board voted to name her during a meeting on Monday, July 6. A contract will be considered after a 21-day period.

Dr. De Hoyos brings 31 years of experience in Texas public education, all of it built in the Rio Grande Valley. She currently serves as associate superintendent for instruction at McAllen Independent School District, where she oversees the district's secondary campuses and instructional support divisions.

In 2023, she led McAllen ISD as interim superintendent.

Dr. De Hoyos has worked as a teacher, counselor, dean of instruction, early college director, principal, district director, assistant superintendent, and associate superintendent across McAllen ISD, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD, Edinburg CISD and Hidalgo ISD.

As principal of McAllen ISD's Achieve Early College High School, she led the campus to recognition as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2015. She also earned the Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership that same year and was twice named a Texas Education Agency High Progress Rewards Principal.

In her current role, she has helped McAllen ISD maintain "A" accountability ratings across all of the district's high schools.

Dr. De Hoyos holds a Doctor of Professional Counseling from Mississippi College and a Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Texas-Pan American.