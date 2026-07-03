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Friday, July 3, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s

Friday, July 3, 2026: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
51 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, July 03 2026 Jul 3, 2026 July 03, 2026 9:49 AM July 03, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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