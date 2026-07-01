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Wednesday, July 1, 2026: Stray showers with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, July 1, 2026: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
4 hours 30 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 10:41 AM July 01, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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