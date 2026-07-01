Wednesday, July 1, 2026: Stray showers with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley pet owners encouraged to look for signs of screwworm...
-
'Best thing that could have happened to my children': San Benito woman...
-
Screwworm quarantine triggers strict livestock inspections in Jim Hogg, Starr Counties
-
Brownsville city commissioner says bar closures should not have been a surprise
-
Progreso voters to decide on two-term limit for city officials