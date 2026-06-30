Judge weighs dismissal in wrongful death lawsuit tied to Weslaco cheerleader's death

A judge heard arguments in a wrongful death lawsuit tied to a Weslaco High School cheerleader and now has two weeks to decide whether the case moves forward or is dismissed.

The family of 17-year-old Larissa Rodriguez is suing Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, the company that distributed Alani Nu energy drinks. The family claims the beverages led to Rodriguez’s death, while the distributor is seeking to have the case thrown out.

370th District Court Judge Noe Gonzalez held a hearing Tuesday on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

As previously reported, attorneys for Rodriguez’s family said a coroner’s report found that the teen died in October 2025 from an enlarged heart, which was attributed to stress and "a large amount of caffeine" after she consumed Alani energy drinks.

Both sides agreed in court that Rodriguez died after drinking the energy drinks. The question was who should be held responsible.

Glazer's Beer and Beverage says it only distributed the drinks and did not design the can, make the drink, or create the labels.

"How can a non-manufacturing defendant like Glazer's be liable," Kim Bueno, an attorney for Glazer's Beer and Beverage, said.

The company's attorneys argued the family hasn't shown Glazer's is responsible.

"There has to be an allegation in the pleadings that the distributor had actual knowledge of the defect, and that was not pled," Bueno said.

Attorneys for the Rodriguez family say their lawsuit does prove Glazer's should be held accountable and said Glazer's knew about reported concerns surrounding energy drinks.

‘This is advocacy:’ Mother of Weslaco cheerleader speaks out after filing wrongful death lawsuit

"The warning says it’s not recommended for children, but it doesn’t provide a maximum daily consumption limit, it doesn’t identify the combined effect of the additional ingredient, and it does not warn of cardiomyopathy and death," Susan Sullivan, an attorney for the Rodriguez family, said.

During arguments, the judge kept returning to another question. If the family believes the product was defective, why hasn't it sued Alani Nutrition, the company that manufactured the drink?

After court, the family's lead attorney told Channel 5 News they are still looking into Rodriguez's death.

"There's going to be more news coming, but we want to do it with proper steps to investigate everyone who needs to be investigated, and that will mean other companies," Benny Agosto Jr. said.

The judge did not issue a ruling. He has until July 16, 2026, to decide whether the case against Glazer's moves forward or is dismissed.

READ MORE: ‘She’s leaving a lot of shattered hearts:’ Community mourning death of Weslaco High School cheerleader

Watch the video above for the full story.