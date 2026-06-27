Weslaco and PSJA North fall short in championship bracket of State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station
Today’s scores
Division 1 Championship Bracket
First Round
Weslaco 7-28 Waller
PSJA North 30-12 Lake Highlands
Second Round
PSJA North 19-27 Lake Travis
Division 1 Consolation Bracket
First Round
Economedes 19-20 El Paso Eastwood
Mercedes 18-20 Laredo United
More News
News Video
-
New program in Starr County to offer paid training for healthcare jobs
-
Lawsuits filed against Pharr immigration-related business after filing unauthorized asylum claims
-
Donations needed for Brownsville's animal shelter Raise The Woof event
-
Cameron County beach park set to reopen after $7 million renovation
-
New World Screwworm found in Jim Hogg County, north of Starr County