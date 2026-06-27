Weslaco and PSJA North fall short in championship bracket of State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station

Today’s scores Division 1 Championship Bracket First Round Weslaco 7-28 Waller PSJA North 30-12 Lake Highlands Second Round PSJA North 19-27 Lake Travis Division 1 Consolation Bracket First Round Economedes 19-20 El Paso Eastwood Mercedes 18-20 Laredo United