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Weslaco and PSJA North fall short in championship bracket of State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station

Weslaco and PSJA North fall short in championship bracket of State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station
1 hour 56 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 7:10 PM June 27, 2026 in Sports

Today’s scores

Division 1 Championship Bracket 

First Round

Weslaco 7-28 Waller

PSJA North 30-12 Lake Highlands

Second Round

PSJA North 19-27 Lake Travis

Division 1 Consolation Bracket

First Round

Economedes 19-20 El Paso Eastwood

Mercedes 18-20 Laredo United

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