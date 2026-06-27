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RGV Red Crowns move to first place in the South Texas Conference after home win over Capital City SC

RGV Red Crowns move to first place in the South Texas Conference after home win over Capital City SC
6 hours 48 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 2:19 PM June 27, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

The RGV Red Crowns hosted first-place Capital City SC on Friday evening at Harlingen Field. Watch the highlights and postgame reactions of the game on the video above.

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