Cameron County beach park set to reopen after $7 million renovation

Renovations at Andy Bowie Park, also known as Beach Access 2, on South Padre Island are nearly complete.

Crews have been working on the site for 14 months. While construction is still underway, Channel 5 News got a first look at the completed upgrades.

"Brand new pavilions, shade structures, board walks, renovating the bathroom, the shower facilities," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said. "New parking lot, all of this stuff is done with keeping in mind that we want to enhance the quality of life and provide more parks and accessibility for everyone."

The $7 million project is expected to reopen in about a month.