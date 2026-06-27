Progreso city leaders looking to create new ordinance to stop illegal tire dumping

Progreso residents are fed up with illegal tire dumping, and they want city leaders to do something about it.

Driving around town, large piles of tires on the side of the road aren't hard to find.

Residents say it's a hazardous eyesore — one the city may soon crack down on with a new ordinance. Currently, piles of tires are left to collect dust, spiderwebs, and rainwater.

Progreso resident Juan Antonio says the dumping makes his hometown look dirty.

"It looks so bad. People should take those tires where they can dump them properly or recycle for something else," Antonio said.

Antonio has lived in Progreso his entire life. He says the tires don't just look bad; they're attracting mosquitoes.

"Then the mosquitoes, the rainwater goes inside. Yesterday, I got bitten by several mosquitoes when I was walking by a pile of tires, and they hold some sort of infection," Antonio said.

Channel 5 News found two large piles of tires illegally dumped on Watts Avenue, but it's not the only area. Similar dump sites were found throughout the city.

City officials are now looking into creating a tire ordinance in an effort to stop the problem.

"It is a messy situation that is becoming a little bit worse, so that is something our council will need to look at for a city ordinance," Progreso Mayor Pro-Tem Sandra Estrada said.

Estrada says Watts Avenue and Hidalgo Street have become a hot spot for illegal tire dumping. The issue became even more apparent after last week's flooding.

Estrada says crews found some items clogging up a main drainage ditch that moves floodwater into the Arroyo Colorado.

"We had all these tires out there. We had sofas, we had mattresses, and a whole bunch of stuff laying around. We need residents to take charge of their own property," Estrada said.

Antonio says he hopes the city takes action before the problem gets worse.

"That is bad. There should be space to dump them and why on the street? I see them take it in the past, but not anymore," Antonio said.

City leaders say they're working on removing the illegally dumped tires. They're also exploring the creation of a tire ordinance to address the issue.

Watch the video above for the full story.