Donations needed for Brownsville's animal shelter Raise The Woof event

Brownsville's animal shelter needs donations.

Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center is hosting their Raise The Woof event on Saturday. Community members can drop off donations or adopt a pet.

The shelter is asking for food, leashes, dog bowls, and baby bottles for kittens.

"The shelter does need, they have so many animals coming in and out and they do need items all the time. I foster myself and I'm going through tons of puppy pads and food and they need that too," Raise The Woof co-organizer Amber Pompa said.

The event also offers free microchipping, but it does require the pet be up-to-date on their rabies vaccination.

Organizers are encouraging microchipping ahead of the 4th of July holiday, as fireworks tend to scare a lot of pets.