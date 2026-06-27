Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigate after decomposed body found in cornfield
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they received reports of a decomposed body found in a cornfield.
According to a news release, on Friday, June 26 at around 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a deceased individual on Highway 107, east of Mile 2 West, in rural La Villa.
Deputies located the decomposed body and a crime scene unit processed the scene. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death, according to the news release.
The identity of the individual has not yet been released and investigators are working to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.
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