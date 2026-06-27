North Carolina murder suspect arrested in San Benito

Homero Martinez Obregon Jr. (Mugshot courtesy of the San Benito Police Department)

A murder suspect wanted out of North Carolina was arrested in San Benito on Friday.

According to the San Benito Police Department, Homero Martinez Obregon Jr. had a warrant for a murder charge issued out of the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Police said members of the San Benito SWAT and Criminal Investigations and Patrol Divisions executed arrest warrant and took Obregon into custody without further incident.

Obregon had been living within San Benito city limits and information regarding his whereabouts and wanted status was provided to the police department.

He is currently pending arraignment and awaiting full extradition back to North Carolina.