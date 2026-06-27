Brownsville bars reopen after judge signs temporary restraining order

A judge's temporary restraining order has allowed several Brownsville bars to reopen following a city shutdown.

The legal action was filed by the owner of the plaza along Pablo Kisel Boulevard where the businesses are located. They argue the city did not explain what specific violations led to the closures.

The temporary restraining order essentially puts the city's orders on hold — allowing the businesses to reopen.

On Wednesday, the city of Brownsville pulled occupancy permits for seven businesses, claiming they didn't meet the city's new midtown entertainment district rules.

Those rules were approved earlier this year. They require late-night businesses to have things like security, lighting, and devices to verify IDs.

RELATED STORY: Brownsville businesses file temporary restraining order after city shutdown

The property owners argue the notices did not clearly explain what they did wrong.

Channel 5 News has asked the city what specific rules each business allegedly violated, the full list of businesses, and whether they were given warnings before the city took action.

The city initially stated that the deputy city manager was handling media questions, but Channel 5 News was later referred to the Brownsville Police Department.

A police spokesperson said she could only speak about police matters and that questions about the city's decision needed to be answered by the city.

As of airtime, Channel 5 News has not yet received those answers.

Since the TRO was signed by a judge, the businesses will continue to operate until a hearing takes place. At that time, a judge will decide whether the TRO remains in place or is dissolved.

An attorney for the property owners said a hearing for the TRO is scheduled for July 8.

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