Brownsville businesses file temporary restraining order after city shutdown

Some Brownsville businesses say they are pushing back after the city ordered them to shut down on Tuesday.

Bar owners along Pablo Kisel Boulevard say they were shocked because they received no prior warnings or citation notices that they were breaking any rules.

Bar Rio owner Journey Robles shared with Channel 5 News that they have filed a temporary restraining order against the city and will be opening their doors back up on Friday.

"This is my livelihood, my staff's livelihood. This is everything to us, our whole life...I put everything I own into this business," Robles said.

As previously reported, the city of Brownsville revoked the businesses' certificates of occupancy and received notices on their front doors. Three of the businesses have been identified as The Jungle, Mal Verde Cantina and Bar Rio.

RELATED STORY: Brownsville shuts down seven businesses in city's entertainment district over code violations

The notices say the buildings must be vacated because of code violations.

The city says owners can appeal the revocations and apply for a new certificate of occupancy. Officials also said they're willing to work with businesses to help them meet the city's building, zoning and Entertainment District requirements.

Bar owners say amongst the disappointment of closing their doors, a major concern is for the loss of work for bartenders, cleaners and more.

The lawsuit argues the revocation notices did not clearly explain what specific violations led to the closures. The bar owners asked a judge to stop the city from enforcing the revocations while the case moves through court.

The TRO temporarily prevents the city from enforcing the certificate of occupancy revocations at properties located at 3231 and 3341 Pablo Kisel Boulevard and from interfering with businesses operating there until further notice.

A hearing for the TRO has not yet been scheduled.