‘She’s leaving a lot of shattered hearts:’ Community mourning death of Weslaco High School cheerleader

The sudden loss of a Weslaco teen is shaking the community.

Larissa Rodriguez, a 17-year-old senior at Weslaco High School, passed away on Monday, according to her obituary.

A social media post from Weslaco High School asks for privacy for Larissa's family.

Those who knew her said she was more than just a student. Larissa was described as a cheerleader, a mentor, and a role model.

“She’s leaving a lot of shattered hearts. It’s very sad for us,” Karla Monje said.

As the director and pageant coach at Regina's Modeling Academy in McAllen, Monje said she trained and worked with Larissa since Larissa was 4 years old.

“She started as my sister queen, then went on to me becoming her pageant coach and it grew more into becoming a family,” Monje recalled.

Larissa was a cheerleader and a student council president, serving as a role model for many young ladies, Monje said.

“A lot of girls have been reaching out [and saying] ‘Miss Carla, we always looked up to Larissa, Miss Carla, I looked up to her,’" Monje said.

Texas Citrus Fiesta Executive Director Amy Tijerina said Larissa was also deeply involved in the organization.

“I had the privilege of knowing her not only at Texas Citrus Fiesta, but also as a young lady, a little girl,” Tijerina said. “I've gotten past queens, past royalty, duchesses pouring out their love and support for Larissa and her family."

Larissa was the 2023 Dutches of Lemon Blossom at the Texas Citrus Fiesta. The teen was very active in her community, and used every opportunity to connect and give back.

“Larissa managed to touch so many people at such a young age and that's just amazing,” Tijerina said. “That just speaks to the amazing young lady that she was."

Larissa had big dreams. She planned to go to UT Austin, go to law school and become an attorney.

Viewing services for Larissa will be held on Thursday, Oct. 23 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Salinas Funeral Home of Weslaco.

The services will conclude with a Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco on Friday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to wear pink in Larissa’s honor.

