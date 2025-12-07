x

Weslaco police search for woman accused of driving stolen vehicle into Mexico

Sunday, December 07 2025

The Weslaco Police Department is searching for a woman who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into Mexico.

The unidentified woman is accused of driving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Weslaco into Mexico through the Hidalgo Port of Entry on December 3.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591 or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.

