Weslaco police search for woman accused of driving stolen vehicle into Mexico
The Weslaco Police Department is searching for a woman who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle into Mexico.
The unidentified woman is accused of driving a stolen Jeep Wrangler from Weslaco into Mexico through the Hidalgo Port of Entry on December 3.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591 or Weslaco Crime Stoppers at 956-968-8477.
