Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers defeat Mexico City Capitanes 125-107
-
Edinburg Vela's Lauren Hanson signs with Lubbock Christian volleyball
-
RGV Vipers take on Mexico City Capitanes in their final homestand of...
-
McAllen High stays undefeated, Harlingen and Vela win city rivalry battles
-
McAllen High's Isabella Rivera signs with Texas Lutheran volleyball