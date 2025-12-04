x

Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
4 hours 52 minutes ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 6:02 PM December 04, 2025 in Community - Pump Patrol

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days