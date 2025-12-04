Posada de Ramon Ayala set for Dec. 17

La Posada de Ramón Ayala is back this year, according to a news release.

The posada is sponsored by Hermes Music and the city of Hidalgo. It’s set for Wednesday, Dec. 17, the news release stated.

“Every year, La Posada fills the season with generosity: thousands of toys, candies, musical instruments, and gifts distributed to children and families,” the news release stated. “The celebrations culminate in a spectacular concert featuring renowned headliners — and 2025 will be no exception.”

The news release stated that the full concert lineup will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 10.