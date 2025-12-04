Edinburg Vela's Lauren Hanson signs with Lubbock Christian volleyball
Edinburg Vela's Lauren Hanson signed her letter of intent to Lubbock Christian University on Wednesday evening.
"This day means a lot to me, it's been a lot of hard work and effort put in," Hanson said of getting to this point.
The star volleyball player is the all-time assist leader in Vela school history and one of the best setters in all of South Texas, leading the entire region in assists.
In her senior year, Hanson helped lead her team to a district & bi-district championship. She was also unanimously voted as the District 31-5A Outstanding Setter of the Year and academic All-District honoree.
"It's been a great experience and I'm very thrilled to be signing with Lubbock Christian University," Hanson added.
