McAllen Memorial's Juliet Trevino signs with St. Mary's volleyball

2 hours 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, December 01 2025 Dec 1, 2025 December 01, 2025 11:32 PM December 01, 2025 in Sports

Juliet Trevino is signing with St. Mary’s University in San Antonio to continue her volleyball playing career.

“I chose to go there because I just love the people there, it felt like home from the second I got there, and I've always wanted to go there,” Trevino said. “It's just a beautiful environment. I have met the team already, I'm super comfortable, I'm super excited to go in and I feel really confident. I love the people that are there. They're my people.”

During her standout run with the Mustangs, Trevino played a key role in guiding the program to three Sweet 16 appearances. She earned District 31-5A Libero of the Year honors and capped her senior season with a selection to the 5A West All-Star Team, solidifying her status as one of the top players in the Valley.

Treviño leaves the program as the all-time leader in digs (1,498) and serve receptions (1,872), setting both marks by her junior year.

