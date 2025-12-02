McAllen Memorial's Juliet Trevino signs with St. Mary's volleyball

Juliet Trevino is signing with St. Mary’s University in San Antonio to continue her volleyball playing career.

“I chose to go there because I just love the people there, it felt like home from the second I got there, and I've always wanted to go there,” Trevino said. “It's just a beautiful environment. I have met the team already, I'm super comfortable, I'm super excited to go in and I feel really confident. I love the people that are there. They're my people.”

During her standout run with the Mustangs, Trevino played a key role in guiding the program to three Sweet 16 appearances. She earned District 31-5A Libero of the Year honors and capped her senior season with a selection to the 5A West All-Star Team, solidifying her status as one of the top players in the Valley.

Treviño leaves the program as the all-time leader in digs (1,498) and serve receptions (1,872), setting both marks by her junior year.