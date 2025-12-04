x

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2024: Cool front causing chilly weather this evening

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2024: Cool front causing chilly weather this evening
5 hours 47 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, December 04 2025 Dec 4, 2025 December 04, 2025 10:51 AM December 04, 2025 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days