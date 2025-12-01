Monday, Dec. 1, 2025: Chilly day, drizzle, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Former Brownsville auxiliary bishop named 9th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of...
-
Salvation Army in McAllen begins Angel Tree program for Hidalgo County children
-
Channel 5 News kicks off annual Tim's Coats campaign
-
Neighbors witness burglary at Weslaco home under construction
-
Photographer's Perspective: Covering news during Thanksgiving
Sports Video
-
Los Fresnos shines, Harlingen South goes into 2OT in pre-Thanksgiving boys basketball...
-
UTRGV football's Travis Bush holds final press conference of the season
-
UTRGV's Eddie Lee Marburger earned major conference awards and recognitions
-
UTRGV's Travis Bush named finalist for award honoring best coach in FCS
-
5 Stars Plays - Area Round