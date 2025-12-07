Palm Valley Animal Society hands out pet food to more than 300 families

More than 300 families now have food for their pets thanks to the Palm Valley Animal Society.

On Saturday, the shelter hosted a big food distribution at its Edinburg location.

Over two dozen volunteers helped hand out more than 40,000 pounds of dog and cat food. Some of it was donated by Greater Good Charities.

Organizers say the goal was simple; to make sure pets across the community, even strays, don't go hungry.

"There are a lot of people in the community, they may only have a handful of pets, but they feed the community animals, they're feeding the stray animals too, and we want to support them as well," PVAS Executive Director Suzette Cruz said.

Palm Valley Animal Society plans to host another food drive sometime next year.

The shelter takes care of over 10,000 animals per year. They have a wishlist of supplies needed on their website.

To donate, click here.