Former Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office detention officer arrested on stalking charges

A former detention officer for the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office was arrested over the weekend on stalking charges, according to a news release.

The news release said 25-year-old Lathan Lee Sanchez was arrested by the Edinburg Police Department on Feb. 28 following an investigation into repeated harassment that reportedly had been occurring since January.

"As an organization, we are committed to upholding public confidence and preserving the community’s trust. We thoroughly investigate all allegations of employee misconduct and take appropriate actions to ensure accountability and transparency to the citizens we serve," Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra said.

The news release said Sanchez went to the victim's workplace, approached the victim's vehicle and repeatedly called the victim's phone after being ignored.

The victim reported to officers that Sanchez refused to leave and would wait for hours, according to the news release. The victim also said Sanchez lifted his shirt and allegedly revealed a handgun.

The news release said Sanchez would reportedly continue to contact the victim by phone as they attempted to get away.

Based on the reported conduct, Edinburg police officers determined probable cause to arrest Sanchez on a charge of stalking.

Sanchez resigned from his position as a detention officer at the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office in lieu of termination.

The investigation remains ongoing.