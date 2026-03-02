Bond issued for Harlingen teen arrested following police chase in stolen vehicle

Rick Damien Hernandez (Mugshot courtesy of the Harlingen Police Department)

The 18-year-old male arrested following a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement in a stolen vehicle that started in Harlingne and ended in a crash in Brownsville has been formally charged.

Rick Damien Hernandez, of Harlingen, was charged with robbery, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and duty upon striking. His bond was set at $370,000, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Harlingen police said Hernandez has been transferred over to the Texas Department of Public Safety to face additional charges from the state agency.

The incident began in the 2700 block of Expressway 83 on Sunday at around 10:31 a.m.

According to Harlingen police, Hernandez used force to take a vehicle from a male victim in a parking lot before fleeing the area in the stolen vehicle.

Harlingen police officers were able to locate the vehicle and initiated a pursuit headed toward Brownsville. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the pursuit, which ended when Hernandez crashed the stolen vehicle.

The case remains under investigation.