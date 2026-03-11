Girl Scout Museum opening at Camp RIO in Brownsville

Photo courtesy of Camp RIO

A museum dedicated to preserving the traditions and memories of generations of Girl Scouts is set to open in Brownsville.

Camp RIO announced the Historic Lula Sams Girl Scout Museum will open Thursday, March 12, 2026, with a grand opening celebration set for 6 p.m. at the camp pavilion, located at 280 Fish Hatchery Rd. in Brownsville.

The museum will be housed inside one of the original Girl Scout cabins from the 1950s from Camp Lula Sams, located on the Camp RIO property in Brownsville, according to a news release.

“The restored cabin showcases a collection of original furniture, kitchen items, photographs, books, and clothing, giving visitors a glimpse into what Girl Scout camp life looked like decades ago,” the news release added.

Those attending the grand opening celebration will enjoy free refreshments, a special presentation, and an arts and crafts activity table for guests of all ages.

Visitors will also learn more about the historic cabin and the artifacts preserved inside the new museum, the news release added.

“Opening the Girl Scout Museum allows us to honor Camp RIO’s legacy while preserving the history of Camp Lula Sams for our community,” Camp RIO Director Nancy Mance said in a statement. “These artifacts tell the story of the leadership, friendships, and experiences that shaped generations of Girl Scouts in the Rio Grande Valley.”

The Girl Scout Museum will be open for tours during Camp RIO’s seasonal community events, including Spring Fest, Campy Christmas, and other special celebrations throughout the year.

For more information on Camp RIO, visit their website.