UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball Camp'
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Women's basketball team alongside Vipers Academy and Whataburger held its annual "Her Time to play Basketball Camp" over at the DHR Sports Center in Edinburg.
This time around 60 players from ages 7-13 signed up to participate in the camp where they focused on dribbling, shooting and passing.
"I want them to know that it's fun and basketball is supposed to be fun. It's good to work hard and learn from your peers and get after it and be social but it's also just important to have fun. That's the most important thing to take away and know that anyone can get after it. Any one can do well and anyone can be successful if you want to" said Junior Guard Erin Maguire.
More News
News Video
-
Esports tournament held in honor of student killed in Donna crash
-
Brownsville Police Department to simulate cannon sound to relocate migratory birds
-
Mission CISD, Palmhurst police investigate 'comment' made by student
-
Travel into Nuevo Progreso drops following death of cartel leader
-
Combes Police Department seize more than $150,000 during traffic stop
Sports Video
-
Isaiah Torres' Rise in the coaching ranks
-
UTRGV Women's basketball, Vipers Academy, Whataburger annual 'Her Time to Play Basketball...
-
UTRGV Women's basketball takes down East Texas A&M, secures No. 4 seed
-
RGV boys basketball area round scores and highlights
-
UTRGV WBB falls to Northwestern State in overtime