Combes Police Department seizes more than $150,000 during traffic stop

6 hours 11 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, March 01 2026 Mar 1, 2026 March 01, 2026 1:31 PM March 01, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Combes Police Department seized $152,660 from a tractor-trailer following a traffic stop, according to Police Chief Patrick Quill.

Quill said the incident occurred on Feb. 27 at around 10:30 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a commercial tractor-trailer for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers noticed inconsistencies with the vehicle and requested a K-9 unit to assist, according to Quill.

The K-9 unit alerted officers to the possible presence of contraband. After a thorough search, officers discovered the money hidden inside the truck, according to Quill.

The money was seized and the incident remains under investigation.

